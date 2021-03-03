CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Michaels, DISH Network rise; B&G Foods, Wendy’s fall

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Ross Stores Inc., down $6.59 to $111.05.

The discount retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

fuboTV Inc., down $7.75 to $34.14.

The streaming television service reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Ambarella Inc., down 38 cents to $113.33.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors an encouraging sales forecast, but was weighed down by the broader slide in technology stocks.

Box Inc., down 8 cents to $18.67.

The online data storage provider reported strong fourth-quarter financial results, but slipped along with the broader technology sector.

DISH Network Corp., up 55 cents to $33.64.

The satellite television provider signed a deal to give subscribers access to DraftKings’ app to view betting odds.

Michaels Companies Inc., up $4 to $22.02.

Hedge fund Apollo Global Management is buying the Texas-based arts and crafts supplies chain.

B&G Foods Inc., down $2.19 to $28.21.

The owner of Green Giant, Crisco and other brands’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Wendy’s Co., down $1.18 to $20.12.

The hamburger chain’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

