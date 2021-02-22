CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Goodyear Tire, Discovery rise; Ebix, Petrobras fall

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 4:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

People’s United Financial Inc., up $2.34 to $18.02.

M&T Bank is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion.

Kohl’s Corp., up $3.27 to $55.97.

An investment group calling for changes at the retailer nominated nine directors to its board.

Forterra Inc., up $1.29 to $23.45.

The maker of concrete pipes is being bought by Quikrete Holdings.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up $2.93 to $16.82.

The tire giant is buying Ohio-based rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

GasLog Ltd., up 95 cents to $5.90.

Investment firm Blackrock is buying the liquefied natural gas shipping company.

Discovery Inc., up $4.50 to $55.29.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Petrobras, down $2.11 to $7.94.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist as CEO of the state-run oil giant.

Ebix Inc., down $20.24 to $30.50.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry said its accounting firm, RSM, resigned.

