CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Consumer News » Ford says it will…

Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. said it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country, Ford said.

The manufacturing investments will go toward production of the Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said. Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Pandemic stimulus underscores agency challenges with identity management

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up