CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 Md. mass vaccination sites open Friday | Vaccines for Capitol Police | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Consumer News » Ford says agencies have…

Ford says agencies have ended mileage, pollution test probes

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and state of California have ended investigations into Ford Motor Co.’s gas mileage and emissions certification processes.

Ford says in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the DOJ and the California Air Resources Board told the company they don’t intend to take further action.

But the filing says probes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its Canadian counterpart are continuing.

In 2018 a group of Ford employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage, prompting Ford to hire an outside firm to run tests. In 2019 Ford launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles. The company disclosed the matter to the EPA and CARB.

The Justice Department later opened the criminal investigation.

Ford said in a statement Friday that the DOJ and CARB findings are “consistent with the company’s own investigation and conclusion that we appropriately completed our certification processes.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up