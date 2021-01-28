CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Consumer News » Strong US sales give…

Strong US sales give McDonald’s a boost in 4Q

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 7:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McDonald’s ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus.

U.S. sales were a big contributor, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and celebrity collaborations. U.S. same-store sales rose 5.5% in the October-December period.

Ssame-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were down just 1.3% worldwide in the quarter despite store closures in Italy, Spain and Germany. Sales moved into positive territory in key markets, including the United Kingdom.

Net income fell 12% to $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Chicago fast food giant earned $1.70 per share. That was short of Wall Street’s expectation of $1.77, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

McDonald’s revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

DPA will help Biden lead a more federal-centric response to COVID

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up