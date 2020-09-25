E-scooter injuries on the rise, report finds

A new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has found that injuries and deaths associated with e-scooters are increasing along with their popularity.
Speed seems to be a factor, according to the CPSC.
“Remember, many accidents can be prevented by simply slowing down,” acting CPSC chairman Robert Adler said in a release. “Always wear a helmet, be aware of your surroundings and be prepared to stop.”
CPSC data show:
- There were about 133,000 emergency room visits associated with all micromobility products from 2017 through 2019.
- Much of the increase in emergency department visits involves e-scooters, which rose from 7,700 in 2017, to 14,500 in 2018, to 27,700 in 2019.
- A majority of hoverboard injuries seen in emergency departments (67%) involved children under 15. By contrast, 58% of injuries involving e-scooters involved people age 25 and older.
- Fractures, followed by contusions/abrasions, are the two most common diagnoses for emergency micromobility injuries.
- The most frequently injured body parts are the upper and lower limbs, as well as the head and the neck.
- Most of the injuries are attributed to unspecified falls. Loss of user control, collisions with other motor vehicles, and pavement issues are other notable hazards leading to the injuries.
- CPSC is aware of 41 fatalities associated with micromobility products from 2017 through 2019, though reporting is incomplete at this time.
The CPSC also released a new PSA: