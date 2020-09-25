E-scooter injuries on the rise, report finds

A new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has found that injuries and deaths associated with e-scooters are increasing along with their popularity.

A new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has found that injuries and deaths associated with e-scooters are increasing along with their popularity.

Speed seems to be a factor, according to the CPSC.

“Remember, many accidents can be prevented by simply slowing down,” acting CPSC chairman Robert Adler said in a release. “Always wear a helmet, be aware of your surroundings and be prepared to stop.”

CPSC data show:

There were about 133,000 emergency room visits associated with all micromobility products from 2017 through 2019.

Much of the increase in emergency department visits involves e-scooters, which rose from 7,700 in 2017, to 14,500 in 2018, to 27,700 in 2019.

A majority of hoverboard injuries seen in emergency departments (67%) involved children under 15. By contrast, 58% of injuries involving e-scooters involved people age 25 and older.

Fractures, followed by contusions/abrasions, are the two most common diagnoses for emergency micromobility injuries.

The most frequently injured body parts are the upper and lower limbs, as well as the head and the neck.

Most of the injuries are attributed to unspecified falls. Loss of user control, collisions with other motor vehicles, and pavement issues are other notable hazards leading to the injuries.

CPSC is aware of 41 fatalities associated with micromobility products from 2017 through 2019, though reporting is incomplete at this time.

Read the report online.

The CPSC also released a new PSA: