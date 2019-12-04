Smart Holidays: Protect your smart doorbell from hackers

D.C.'s Department of Forensic Sciences warns that a smart doorbell may let you know who is at the door, but it may not be able to keep hackers out.

This is the first of WTOP’s consumer series Smart Holidays, which explores concerns associated with smart devices and how consumers can better protect themselves this holiday season.

Are you planning on decking the halls with some new technology this holiday? Video security systems are soaring in popularity, but cybersecurity experts are telling people to take extra precautions if you monitor your front door from your phone.

Smart doorbell security systems, such as Amazon Ring or Google Nest Hello, can make life easier for those who want to check their smartphones to see who’s knocking. Some apps can even be configured to unlock the door.

But D.C. Forensics Lab Cyberoperations chief Tracy Walraven cautions that just like a computer and a smart speaker, a smart doorbell can be hacked.

“This already is happening. They already have cases out there,” she said.

Criminals need only to get past a home’s network security and find an archived video of a homeowner’s dog walker or a neighbor at the door.

They then set up the system to play the old video on the homeowner’s app when the door bell rings, making it seem as if someone the homeowner knows is at the door, when it’s really the bad guys who are actually at the front door, Walraven said.

One way to avoid the scenario above is using a two-factor authentication, similar to what is used on banking apps, Walraven said.

“If your person at your door is not supposed to be there at that particular time, or even if they are, have them call you. Something as simple as that could just verify yes, they are at the door,” Walraven said.

D.C. police and law enforcement in five neighboring counties confirm that there are no reported cases in the D.C. region, so far.

To keep it that way, Walraven said you can strengthen the Wi-Fi password at your home, install a firewall and be vigilant when it comes to smart technology.

That way, those who want the convenience of smart security can enjoy the perks the technology provides.

“Being able to see who is at my house or capture somebody stealing my really cool Amazon box for Christmas, that’s worth it to me. Do the risks outweigh the advantages? No,” she said.

