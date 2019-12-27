Popular toy ‘Glamper’ clamping children’s hands — how to free stuck fingers

It’s called the L.O.L Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper. It’s a teal and pink rolling camper toy for a line of dolls. The 2-in-1 feature is that it opens up into a play set

It’s a “had to have it” toy that’s leading to a lot of hurt fingers.

Perhaps the name should be changed to the L.O.L Surprise 2-in-1 Clamper, as a lot of kids who tried to push the button to transform it got their fingers stuck in the toy.

The problem is the button is more like a lever, and when the kids push too far, their finger gets stuck between the plunger of the button and the plastic frame of the camper.

There are a flood of pictures of sobbing children with their fingers stuck in the toy. Some parents were able to eventually get their children’s fingers free. Some of the toys had to be cut off by paramedics after parents ran out of things to try and called 911. A few cases ended up in the emergency room. In all cases, tear-streaked faces with cut or swollen fingers, some with torn fingernails, were the result.

One set of parents, after seeing the flood of complaints took a proactive approach and studied the button, so they would know how to get their children’s fingers out.

In an emailed statement to WTOP later Friday, MGA Entertainment founder and CEO Isaac Larian said, “I am extremely upset to hear about our fans’ negative experience with the L.O.L. Surprise! Glamper. Safety is a top priority when we develop our products, which must pass third-party toy testing and all applicable safety requirements before they’re shipped to retailers.”

Larian added that there is a caution sticker on the toy, and even though the product “was fully compliant as originally sold, in an abundance of care, we have now re-designed the button mechanism to prevent any possibility of finger capture.”

Larian then directed any other concerned customers to contact the company’s customer service team.

