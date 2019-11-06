6 products that will see the biggest Black Friday discounts

To help you concentrate your time and effort, here's your guide to deals and products available at deep discounts on Black Friday.

Practically everything goes on sale for Black Friday. And while that makes it a deal-chaser’s paradise, it can also be overwhelming. The excitement of scoring bargains goes hand-in-hand with the challenge of actually finding worthwhile deals. To help you concentrate your time and effort, here’s your guide to deals and products available at deep discounts on Black Friday.

[See: 14 Money Moves You Will Be Thankful For.]

Televisions

If you’re looking for Black Friday TV deals TVs, it’s a great time to invest in a 4K TV. Plus, with high-end 4K technology, picture quality is better than ever.

Retailers reliably discount TVs of every screen size and practically every brand during Black Friday. You’ll find discounts of $100 to $300 off bargain TV brands and small-screen TVs. And, when it comes to OLED (organic light-emitting diode) and QLED (quantum dot LED TV) sets, as well as bigger-screen TVs, you’ll find discounts as high as $800 off of the initial price.

Yet, while discounts are guaranteed on TVs for Black Friday, you’ll want to do some research in advance. The deepest discounts may come on older models that retailers want off their shelves. And some of the lowest prices are available for derivative models (lower-quality versions of popular products). Stay prepared by looking up the model number before buying, and reading reviews now. That way, you’ll make sure you end up with a deal instead of a dud.

Smart Home Devices

If you want to get a smart assistant-enabled speaker, a video doorbell or a smart thermostat, Black Friday is a great time to score a bargain. Smart home devices from Google, Amazon and Apple will be dramatically discounted. The Google Home Mini smart speaker is priced under $20 (it’s regularly priced at $49). Amazon’s newest version of the Echo speaker is available for under $60, much lower than it’s usual $99 retail value. And you can knock $60 to $70 off of the original price of the Ring Video Doorbell 2, depending on the retailer. If you’re looking for high-end, top-of-the-line smart tech, the Apple HomePod will be discounted by $100 at Best Buy this year.

[See: 12 Shopping Apps and Sites to Score the Best Price]

Appliances of All Sizes

Like most popular holiday sales weekends, retailers offer huge appliance discounts on Black Friday. Expect up to 40% off, plus up to $600 in instant discounts or gift cards when you buy multiple appliances. Lowe’s and Home Depot are already making their Black Friday prices available on refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers and more.

If you’re not in the market for a large appliance, be sure to check out sales on small ones, like microwaves, air fryers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Black Friday is also an ideal time to find deep discounts on robotic vacuum cleaners from iRobot and Shark, with promotions of up to $200 off their price tags.

Gaming Consoles

With holiday shoppers out in force, retailers do everything they can to make gaming consoles tempting. Already, PS4 Black Friday sales are easy to come by, with $100 to $150 off Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles. In addition to these discounts, these consoles are often packaged with games and accessories. The Nintendo Switch is currently priced at $299.99 and is bundled with games and accessories, such as carrying cases and screen protectors.

[Read: Best Budget Apps.]

Phones

If you have your eye on the latest phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, you know how expensive they can be. Before you settle for an older phone model, check out Black Friday deals from major retailers. Best Buy is offering up to $500 off this year’s newest phones, while Target is offering up to $400 in gift cards.

Phone deals often come with fine print, however. Some require in-person activation with a particular carrier at the store, or require you to trade in an older phone, so be sure to read the fine print.

Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

Whether you’re looking for your first smartwatch or fitness tracker or you want to upgrade your tech, you’ll find plenty of discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4, Galaxy Watches and Fitbit trackers on Black Friday. The bulk of discounts will be around $50-$80, based on typical deals available historically at this time of year.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

Prepare Your Finances for the Holidays

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

6 Products That Will See the Biggest Black Friday Discounts originally appeared on usnews.com