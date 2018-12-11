202.5
Car comparison: Which hatchback is right for you?

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP December 11, 2018 5:28 am 12/11/2018 05:28am
Editor’s note: This is the second in a five-part series comparing a range of cars leading up to prime buying season.

WASHINGTON — Sport Utility Vehicles aren’t the only option for car shoppers who want something useful. And for the most part, SUVs don’t really offer much in the way of sportiness. For those who want something different as the end-of-year car-buying season ramps up, there are some sporty cars that come complete with a rear hatch, making them more fun to drive than an SUV, but still plenty practical for a Costco run.

WTOP’s John Aaron and Mike Parris tested the Audi S5, the Kia Stinger GT2 and the Hyundai Veloster R Spec and detail the pros and cons of each — as well as which ones you should get behind the wheel of.

Topics:
Audi S5 Business & Finance car compare car comparison cars Consumer News john aaron Kai Stinger GT2 mike parris
