Car comparison: Which flashy SUV is best for you?

Multiple brands now offer to combine the performance of a two-door sports car — amazingly — with the cargo space and bad-weather capabilities of a four-wheel drive truck.
Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a five-part series comparing a range of cars during what can be prime season for car buyers.
WASHINGTON — If your budget is big enough, compromises are no longer necessary when picking a ride. Multiple brands now offer to combine the performance of a two-door sports car — amazingly — with the cargo space and bad-weather capabilities of a four-wheel drive truck.
Whether end-of-year car shopping has taken you upscale, or you’d just like to gawk at some amazing machines, we’re comparing three SUVs-on-steroids — all from the horsepower-enablers under the Fiat Chrysler umbrella: the Maserati Levante GTS, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.