Car comparison: Which flashy SUV is best for you?

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a five-part series comparing a range of cars during what can be prime season for car buyers.

WASHINGTON — If your budget is big enough, compromises are no longer necessary when picking a ride. Multiple brands now offer to combine the performance of a two-door sports car — amazingly — with the cargo space and bad-weather capabilities of a four-wheel drive truck.

Whether end-of-year car shopping has taken you upscale, or you’d just like to gawk at some amazing machines, we’re comparing three SUVs-on-steroids — all from the horsepower-enablers under the Fiat Chrysler umbrella: the Maserati Levante GTS, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Maserati Levante GTS Starting at $119,980 Pros: “It is about luxury,” says Maserati’s Alvin Bond, after noting the leather-stuffed Levante also has a 550 horsepower twin-turbo V8. Accelerating sent our dash-camera flying backwards. Cons: The Levante’s dapper presentation can lull you into a false sense of security that gets shattered with one stab of the gas pedal. There’s enough power to make both ends of the SUV tremble while accelerating. It takes a bit of effort to dial up the Ferrari-tuned engine note. You might get nasty looks from purists who believe a Maserati SUV is the latest sign of societal collapse. (WTOP/John Aaron)

