10 products you should not buy on Black Friday

There are a surprising number of products to skip purchasing on Black Friday if you want to snap up the best bargains. Here are some of those items.
Most of us know that Black Friday is the best day to find doorbuster sales and limited-time discounts on items such as TVs, appliances and apparel, but there are a surprising number of products to skip purchasing during the popular shopping holiday if you want to snap up the best bargains.
Here are 10 such items you can purchase for less following the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy.