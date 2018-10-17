202
Home » Consumer News » My Take: No ride…

My Take: No ride to the polls on Election Day? No problem

By Clinton Yates October 17, 2018 9:10 pm 10/17/2018 09:10pm
Share

If you’re worried about getting to the polls on Election Day, just hitch a ride with a stranger.

My Take: 10/17/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance clinton yates Consumer News election day Government News Life & Style lyft my take rides to the polls uber US Politics News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500