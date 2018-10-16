202
Goodyear brings valet tire service to DC market

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 16, 2018 11:15 am 10/16/2018 11:15am
Roll by Goodyear features tire showrooms with installation bays, located in areas with plenty of nearby amenities for shopping or dining while the tire installation is done, as well as valet pickup and return service and mobile, on-site tire installation. (Courtesy Goodyear)

WASHINGTON — For car owners, the worst part about replacing tires may be all the time wasted in the waiting room. Goodyear is doing away with that.

The Washington market is the first to get Goodyear’s new Roll by Goodyear, a different way to shop for tires.

Roll by Goodyear features tire showrooms with installation bays, located in areas with plenty of nearby amenities for shopping or dining while the tire installation is done.

If that isn’t convenient enough, Roll by Goodyear also offers valet pickup and return service and on-site work from a mobile installation van.

The buying and installation process can take place largely online, with a smartphone or tablet.

Once tires are purchased, either online at RollByGoodyear.com or in-store, car owners can either drop off their vehicles at a showroom, use Roll by Goodyear’s valet service to pick up their vehicles from any location and return them with newly installed tires or schedule a mobile installation van to come to a home or office to install the tires.

The installation process is accompanied by real-time email or text status updates.

Goodyear said it conducted significant pre-market testing for Roll and the results were extremely favorable across all demographics, particularly with millennials.

The initial Roll by Goodyear locations:

  • Shoppes of Bethesda, at 4949 Elm St.
  • Downtown Crown, at 321 Ellington Blvd. in Gaithersburg
  • Shoppes at Town Center, at 19877 Century Blvd. in Germantown
  • Pike Center, at 12103 Rockville Pike

The Washington area Roll by Goodyear locations open next week.

Topics:
