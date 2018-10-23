Fill up without going to a gas station

Filld already provides commercial and fleet mobile fueling for companies in the Washington region, and now trucks will come to a customer's home - with a couple of quirks.

WASHINGTON — Silicon Valley startup Filld will expand its gasoline delivery business in the Washington area from its current fleet customers to now include individual drivers.

Filld already provides commercial and fleet mobile fueling for companies in the Washington region, including car sharing service Car2go.

Filld trucks will come to a customer’s home, with a couple of quirks.

One of them is delivery time. Filld trucks offer an “on-route” delivery service that aligns with stops it is already making around the metro. Those deliveries are only scheduled for between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and, depending on the customer’s address, it would be available only twice a week.

That service costs $4, and covers multiple vehicles filled at the same location. Customers who sign up get a text message telling them when a truck will be on their route and asking whether they want fuel.

There is a second, on-demand service through the Filld app when available. That can cost as much as $7.99.

Filled said it bases its fuel prices on the average in the Washington area, so per-gallon prices are competitive.

Another quirk is how you get filled up.

Because the delivery hours are late night and in the wee hours of the morning, unless you want to wait by your car, you are told to just leave your gas flap open. The fuel delivery technician will close it after completing the fueling process.

Filld also said its delivery technicians can get to just about any car, no matter where it is parked, since the trucks are equipped with 50-foot long fuel lines.

Filld was founded in 2015. It just raised $15 million in new funding from investors that included Parkland Fuel Corporation and Calibrate Ventures.

In addition to Washington, it offers its consumer and fleet service in the San Francisco Bay area, and fleet-only fueling for now in Seattle, Portland and Vancouver.

