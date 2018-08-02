Comparison shopping for kitchen cabinets, countertops can pay off big

People looking for the best prices on kitchen cabinets and countertops should avoid the D.C. region's two biggest home improvement store chains, according to a local consumers' group.

Undercover shoppers for Washington Consumers’ Checkbook got price quotes from more than a dozen area companies and found Home Depot and Lowe’s did not offer the lowest prices on cabinets and countertops.

“No, not at all,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor at Checkbook.org. “Just as we found with cabinets, Home Depot and Lowe’s did not quote the lowest prices for the countertops.”

What the group did discover was huge disparities overall among different companies’ prices.

Prices quoted to purchase, but not install, kitchen cabinets ranged from $5,961 to $9,881 for the same number of the same cabinets.

Price quotes for a specific type of countertop ranged between $2,100 and $3,895.

“Make sure you shop around. Make sure you get competitive bids,” Brasler said.

When purchasing countertops, Checkbook said it’s important to determine whether the warranty covers repairing or replacing counters if they stain, chip or crack.

When buying kitchen cabinets, Checkbook said a good way to judge quality is to see whether wood grain matches from piece to piece with a furniture-quality finish. Look for drawers with dovetailed joints and bottoms that are fitted and glued into side grooves.

High-quality drawers will pull out completely.

For people interested in remodeling their kitchens, Checkbook parses the pros and cons of getting professional help from architects and designers, or from remodeling contractors, or companies — although the first step people should take is ask themselves what they hate or like about their current kitchen.

Through a special arrangement with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, WTOP.com readers can see Checkbook ratings on cabinet retailers and businesses supplying countertops for a limited time.

Consumers’ Checkbook/Center for the Study of Services is an independent, nonprofit consumer organization founded in 1974. It has been an innovator in providing information to help consumers make smarter choices for more than 40 years.

