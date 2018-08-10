10 Best Student Discounts to Save Money in 2018

As a college student, you're probably on a tight budget -- and retailers know that. To get your business, many offer discounts on everything from clothes to pricey electronics.

These are some of the best discounts college students can take advantage of this upcoming school year. All you need is a student ID or college email address.

Adobe. Depending on what you’re studying, Adobe software such as Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign might come in handy. But it certainly isn’t cheap. Fortunately, students with school email addresses can get special student pricing (more than 60 percent off) on Adobe software subscriptions. For example, the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign usually costs $52.99 per month. Students can get it for $19.99 per month.

Amazon. Your busy schedule and potential lack of transportation might make shopping online a necessity while you’re in school. If you can’t afford to shell out for an Amazon Prime membership, you can sign up for a Prime Student membership. Prime Student gives you six months of Prime, including free two-day shipping, Prime Video and Prime Reading. After the six-month free trial ends, you can keep Prime for $6.49 a month (half of the regular membership cost) while you’re still in school.

Apple. You might assume a new Mac or iPad is out of your league, thanks to the relatively high price tags on these products.

However, Apple gives accepted college students a break in the form of what it calls education pricing. Qualifying Macs and iPad Pros are up to $200 off the regular price for students. Students also get 20 percent off AppleCare and, through September, a free set of Beats Solo3 wirelessheadphones. Shop through Apple’s student page, choose your items and follow the instructions to verify your student status during checkout.

Banana Republic. Eventually you’ll need to upgrade your wardrobe with work-appropriate attire for internships and jobs. Banana Republic offers an in-store-only discount of 15 percent off full-priced items if you present a valid student ID.

Best Buy. Near the beginning of the school year (through Sept. 1 this year), Best Buy offers exclusive student pricing on various tech items and appliances, including MacBooks, phone cases and microwaves. Navigate to the Best Buy Student Deals page, create a My Best Buy account, verify your student status, sign up for student deals and receive coupon codes in your email. Current student discounts range from $15 for lower-priced items to $150 for bigger-ticket items.

Krispy Kreme. Register your student status via Krispy Kreme’s student discount page to receive a student-only discount code worth 20 percent off your entire order at Krispy Kreme stores.

Madewell. College students get 15 percent off regular prices at Madewell stores. Present a valid student ID at checkout to score this student discount.

Microsoft. Students get Office 365 Education, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams, for free. Enter your valid school email address on Microsoft’s site to take advantage of this student deal.

Sixt. Planning a s pring break road trip? Students can get 5 percent off car rentals. Book through the Student Discount page to get the discounted rate, then verify your student status when you check in at the counter with your student ID.

Unidays. This student discount program bills itself as the central location for student discounts from various brands. Start by signing up with Unidays and verifying your student status. You’ll then have access to discounts from brands that partner with Unidays, which include Grubhub, Samsung, Adidas, Urban Outfitters and more.

Unidays is particularly useful when it comes to hunting down restaurant discounts, as it partners with local joints as well as national chains such as Schlotzsky’s, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and more.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

