‘I’ll continue fighting’: Preventing another shutdown top of mind for this Virginia congressman

Congress will soon be back in session, and one of the first orders of business will be passing a funding bill to prevent another government shutdown.

Congress will soon be back in session, and one of the first orders of business will be passing a funding bill to keep the government open.

Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Democrat from Virginia, said Congress must avoid another government shutdown. The most recent shutdown, which set a record for its length, hit his constituents in Fairfax County hard, he said.

“During the shutdown I think folks were really concerned about meeting basic needs,” Walkinshaw said.

Walkinshaw said it was not just federal workers who struggled to make ends meet.

“Those who were furloughed, those who received SNAP benefits or food stamps and had uncertainty around whether those were going to be continued,” he said.

When negotiations resume for a new budget deal, Walkinshaw said he’ll push for provisions that will give people in his district peace of mind.

“I’ll continue fighting in that budget process to get protection for federal workers, keep the government open to prevent RIF’s,” he said, referring to sweeping reductions in the federal workforce that took place in 2025.

Congress does not have much time to work as it faces a Jan. 30 deadline for a funding bill.

“We’ll need to pass either nine of the 12 appropriations bills or some combination of appropriations bills,” Walkinshaw said. “We’re going to be in a couple weeks sprint in January to get that done.”

The other big issue Congress will face is high health care costs for millions of Americans who have insurance thorough the Affordable Care Act. Subsidies that lowered premiums expired on New Year’s Day.

Walkinshaw said there is a clear solution.

“I signed on to a discharge petition that will force a vote on a three-year extension of those tax credits,” Walkinshaw said.

It is unclear when the vote will be held, but it is expected this month. Walkinshaw said he is frustrated the tax credits expired, but hopeful something can be passed to help people afford their health care premiums.