US Senate chaplain a faith fixture for 20 years

Congress is often unpredictable, but when the U.S. Senate convenes on Sept. 5 after the summer break, the session will begin with the reassuring baritone of the Rev. Barry Black.

He has now served more than 20 years as the U.S. Senate chaplain, a witness to history who prays with the politically powerful, but who has also been known to admonish lawmakers when he gets a message from a higher power.

Black’s two decades as chaplain mark the longest consecutive tenure for the position, which was formally established for the U.S. Senate in 1789. A native of Baltimore, he is also the first Black chaplain to serve in the upper chamber.

Black came to Capitol Hill after an extensive military career, which included serving as the chief chaplain of the Navy.

“The military is actually excellent preparation for ministry in the legislature,” he said, speaking at his office in the Capitol.

While senators can have big egos, Black said he was used to being around people who are aware of their power and not afraid to use it. He had met with military brass and been with them during stressful situations.

He also had some experience in dealing with the White House.

“I was advising, sometimes, the president of the United States,” he said, pointing to a picture in his office with former President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush at Camp David.

Black said his military experience has been helpful, in part, because fewer lawmakers today have served in the military than in the past.

“It made them seek me out more than they would have, than if they had a similar background as me,” he said.

As chaplain, Black prays not just with lawmakers, but is responsible for a religiously diverse group that includes thousands of people who work on Capitol Hill.

He is apolitical. But he believes Americans should maintain a faith in government, even if that may be challenging, at times.

“I think that there is a theological case to be made for government and government leaders,” he said.

At times, Black has surprised lawmakers and others by putting more of an edge in his prayers to open a Senate session.

He said he was listening to WTOP while driving in to work earlier this year, when he heard about a shooting at a private school in Nashville that killed six people, including three young children.

Black quickly dictated a new prayer to one of his staff members.

“Lord, when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers,” he said in his opening prayer a short time later.

Black said those moments are when he feels his spirit getting “text messaging” from a higher power that urges him to replace the prayer he has prepared.

“And those are the prayers that are often characterized as going rogue,” he said.

He also was called upon to pray after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I felt the weight of history in a very powerful way,” he said. “Democracy was on the line on Jan. 6.”

Beyond the heavier moments, Black enjoys meeting with lawmakers for regular prayer breakfasts, addressing groups and speaking with the growing number of visitors who have now returned to the Capitol.

That includes kids, who he said ask good questions and want to learn about democracy.

“It’s just a joy,” he said.

Black is known for his extensive collection of bow ties, which stand out among the neckties that most lawmakers wear.

He said he began wearing a bow tie after being inspired by U.S. Sen Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, who wore a bow tie every Thursday when he was president pro tempore of the Senate.

“I wanted something distinctive in my wardrobe and had no idea what it could possibly be,” he said, noting that his nickname is now simply “Bow Tie,” among many at the Capitol.

Black, who’s 74, has no immediate plans to retire.

“I wait for that same text messaging that prompts me to go rogue during my prayers, to let me know when it is time,” he said.

Quoting country singer George Straight, he feels he’ll know when, “This is where the cowboy rides away.”

He added, “So far, I’m enjoying this ministry one day at a time.”

