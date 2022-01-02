CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter permanently

CBS News

January 2, 2022, 11:34 AM

Controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s personal Twitter account has been suspended permanently for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, the social media network confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. She still has access to her official congressional account @RepMTG and she can tweet from it.

A Twitter spokesperson told CBS News that “we permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene responded on her Gettr account, calling Twitter “an enemy to American and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

gettyimages-1353869823.jpg

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Twitter account has been permanently suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation/ Getty Images

Greene’s personal account had more than 465,000 followers. This is not the first time it has been temporarily suspended.  In July, Greene received a 12-hour ban after the social media platform accused her of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. The congresswoman responded on Facebook, saying “Free Speech is under attack.”

Greene was suspended again in August after she claimed COVID-19 vaccines were “failing” and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus’s spread.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

