WATCH: James Comey testifying in ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ oversight hearing The Associated Press

Watch a livestream of the Senate Judiciary oversight's hearing to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey faces questioning from the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in leading the bureau’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. A livestream is below. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

