WATCH: James Comey testifying in ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ oversight hearing

Watch a livestream of the Senate Judiciary oversight's hearing to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
Former FBI Director James Comey faces questioning from the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee about his role in leading the bureau’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
A livestream is below.
