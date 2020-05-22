Pelosi on how to spend holiday weekend: Wear a mask, no double-dipping

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she understands that many Americans want to get out over the Memorial Day weekend, and she believes families can safely and responsibly get together.

“I would just say people have to be very careful,” she said, noting she believes everyone should still wear masks and continue to carry out social distancing.

“The mask is not to protect you; the mask is to protect other people,” she said. “So when you don’t wear the mask, what are you saying, ‘I don’t care about you, but I hope you’re wearing a mask and care about me?'”

Pelosi also said she thinks it is still too early to have large public events and that it would be too dangerous from a health standpoint.

The California lawmaker said there are ways families and friends can safely enjoy each other’s company this holiday weekend.

“There are ways to have a family meal over the Memorial (Day) weekend, keeping our distances and not double-dipping into the guacamole. That would not be a good idea,” she said, laughing at the end of a news conference at the U.S. Capitol this week.

“By the way, it’s never a good idea,” she added.

