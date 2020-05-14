Community Spotlight: Take the Virtual Spring 5K Challenge

Join Girls on the Run DC and come together virtually to support the unstoppable strength, resilience, and power of every girl by registering for the Virtual Spring 5K Challenge!

This content is sponsored by United Bank.

Looking for something to get into ahead of Memorial Day weekend? Join Girls on the Run DC and come together virtually to support the unstoppable strength, resilience, and power of every girl by registering for the Virtual Spring 5K Challenge!

Girls on the Run inspires girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Through a ten week program, girls in 3rd through 8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their world and establish an appreciation for health and fitness. Girls on the Run won’t be able to have their traditional 5k run, so their taking their event online.

The Challenge will take place from now until May 23rd. Just find a spot to walk, run or exercise to complete the activities. Once you register, you’ll will receive a strength training plan, a physical therapy workshop and Virtual Activity Challenge Cards.

Even younger athletes and siblings can participate in a virtual one-mile Kids Dash! All Kids’ Dash participants will receive a special celebration certificate.

Registration is $20 dollars for the Virtual Spring 5K Challenge and $10 for the Kids’ Dash. All proceeds will benefit the Girls On The Run DC Scholarship Program.