Community Spotlight: Take a yoga class in your own home

If your yoga classes have been interrupted, or if you've wanted to take a class but never knew where to start, Core Power Yoga has decided to bring the workout to your home.

This content is sponsored by United Bank.

DC, Maryland and Virginia have all issued stay-at-home orders and directed many non-essential businesses like gyms, fitness studios and sports clubs to close. The coronavirus outbreak has upended many routines, but that doesn’t mean your workout has to end. With the need for continued social distancing and the uncertainty of when things might go back to normal, many fitness studios are transitioning to virtual workouts by streaming classes online. If your yoga classes have been interrupted, or if you’ve wanted to take a class but never knew where to start, Core Power Yoga has decided to bring the workout to your home. They’re giving everyone free access to a new collection of online classes so you can keep your yoga practice going, wherever you are.

Even if you might be healthy enough for a workout in a studio, avoiding crowded spaces helps protect more vulnerable people from getting sick. So find a private spot where you can relax, break out your yoga mat, practice your downward dog and stay safe while you access tons of classes on your phone, computer or connected TV. Sign up for your next yoga class while you workout indoors by going to corepoweryogaondemand.com.