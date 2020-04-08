Community Spotlight: Local bar helps families in need

Hook Hall, situated in the Park View neighborhood just north of U Street in Northwest has partnered with other organizations to create HOOK HALL HELPS.

This content is sponsored by United Bank.

A stay-at-home order has been issued in the District due to the increase in coronavirus cases, and as businesses and individuals navigate its intense impact on industry, one restaurant has been looking into how they can help.

Hook Hall, situated in the Park View neighborhood just north of U Street in Northwest has partnered with other organizations to create HOOK HALL HELPS.

They accept new and unopened non-perishables for drop-off 7 days a week including food, toiletries, personal hygiene products and school supplies in order to distribute Hook Hall care kits, which includes items that can be tough to find at stores.

Are you a local chef looking to donate some of your time and expertise? Sign up and volunteer to distribute packaged meals to help feed kids in the area.

Hook Hall has also created a Worker’s Relief Fund in partnership with the Restaurant Association in the DC metro area to support industry workers and families that are no longer working due to COVID-19.

Additional community programming will be announced on HookHallHelps.com as they continue to support the needs of the community.