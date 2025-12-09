Toys for Tots needs your help to make a child’s Christmas

The mad dash to get presents for friends and families is on, and Toys for Tots is hoping you will think of kids in need in the D.C. area.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is collecting bikes, basketballs and baby dolls but there is limited time to donate this year.

“We cover 17 counties and regions,” said Amanda McClure, the warehouse manager with Quantico Toys for Tots. “Last year, we ended up helping and supporting over 134,000 children.”

That’s everywhere from Arlington to just north of Richmond, Virginia, one of the largest geographic Toys for Tots territories in the country.

There are hundreds of donation sites across Northern Virginia, D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, Maryland, and now it is easier than ever to find a site to drop off toys.

Toys for Tots has launched an app that pinpoints public donation sites on a map. The app and individual websites for each area also allow you to donate monetarily, or apply to be a Toys for Tots recipient.

The Quantico Toys for Tots also has a link to Amazon where you can buy a toy and send it directly to the nonprofit’s warehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“They can also do a toy donation, and they don’t have to leave the comfort of their home,” McClure said.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is consistently among the highest rated charities in the country. Charity Navigator gives the organization a four-star rating and a score of 99%, pointing specifically to its accountability and finance.

The organization touts that 97% to 98% of donations go directly to kids in need, rather than overhead.

“It’s so important because every child deserves a tangible sign of hope,” McClure said. “Any donation that we receive, it’s helping a child have a Christmas, and that’s the most important thing at this time of year.”

Below are details about each Toys for Tots organization in the D.C. area:

Quantico Toys for Tots

Final toy collection date: Dec. 10

Final distribution of toys: Dec. 12

Toys distributed in 2024: 146,503

Children who received toys: 134,346

Click here to donate.

Montgomery County Toys for Tots

Final toy collection date: Dec. 14

Final distribution of toys: Dec. 16

Toys distributed in 2024: 84,124

Children who received toys: 37,000

Click here to donate.

Prince George’s County Toys for Tots

Final toy collection date: Dec. 16

Final distribution of toys: Dec. 22

Toys distributed in 2024: 113,753

Children who received toys: 40,000

Click here to donate.

Anacostia-Washington D.C. Toys for Tots

Final toy collection date: Dec. 15

Final distribution of toys: Dec. 19

Toys distributed in 2024: 55,852

Children who received toys: 36,113

Click here to donate.

