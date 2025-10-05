When do you need to drop off your holiday packages to get there for Christmas?

USPS has released the priority dates they use as a deadline for any packages meant to arrive at their designated destinations by Christmas.

We might have just entered the fall season, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas presents, especially those that have to be shipped.

USPS has released the priority dates they use as a deadline for any packages meant to arrive at their designated destinations by Christmas.

In order to get your package to its intended destination by Dec. 25 within the U.S. mainland, USPS said to pay attention to the following send-by dates:

USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 20

See more details on the USPS website.

