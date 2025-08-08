The Postal Service, like last year, is proposing bringing back a holiday rate hike this year for some of its package services as the agency approaches its busy year-end season.

The new pricing will take effect on Oct. 5, if passed by the Postal Regulatory Commission, and will last through Jan. 18, 2026, the USPS said in a news release Friday. The additional charges are being recommended to “help cover extra handling costs” during its peak season, according to the statement.

Given the flood of packages sent during the gift-giving holidays, October, November and December of each year are ordinarily the agency’s busiest time.

During the 2024 holiday season, the Postal Service processed 77 million packages every day, according to Red Stag Fulfillment. That’s an increase of more than 50 million packages a day compared to its non-holiday daily average, Red Stag said.

If approved, the rate hikes would affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select, the release stated. No other products or services would be affected.

The announcement of the potential increase comes almost a month after the Postal Service raised its shipping service prices on July 13. That change boosted domestic shipping services prices approximately 6.3% for Priority Mail service, 7.1% for USPS Ground Advantage and 7.6% for Parcel Select.

The agency said the seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s retail and commercial customers in line with competitors’ pricing.

