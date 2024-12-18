Live Radio
Do you remember the worst gift you’ve ever received?

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

December 18, 2024, 10:42 AM

WTOP’s Mike Murillo talked to shoppers in Clarksburg, Maryland, about what falls on their lists.

Diamond jewelry and bikes made it on to the best list for some. Other shoppers recalled the not-so-great presents such as a ring that turned a finger green to an old salad bowl.

