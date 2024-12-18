Do you remember the worst gift you’ve ever received?

Diamond jewelry and bikes made it on to the best list for some. Other shoppers recalled the not-so-great presents such as a ring that turned a finger green to an old salad bowl.

Do you remember the best and worst presents you’ve received?

WTOP’s Mike Murillo talked to shoppers in Clarksburg, Maryland, about what falls on their lists.

