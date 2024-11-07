Where to snap a pic with Santa Claus in the DC region

It's a common holiday tradition — snapping a pic with Old Saint Nick. And there are various places to do it in and around the D.C. area.

Whether you’re in Maryland, Virginia or somewhere in between, the jolly old man in red will make stops all over the region before Christmas Day.

Virginia

Fair Oaks Mall

Starting Thursday, you can reserve a spot at Fair Oaks Mall at Santa’s Flight Academy. That can be found in the mall’s center court beginning at 2 p.m.

Tysons Corner Center

Beginning Thursday, visitors can meet Santa through a special VIP event from 10 a.m. to noon on the mall’s lower level. In lieu of ticket sales, Tysons Corner Center is asking for donations to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to attend this event.

Maryland

Westfield Montgomery

In Montgomery County, guests can attend various Santa-themed events at Westfield Montgomery shopping mall beginning on Friday. There’s also an option to sign up for a sensory-friendly meetup with Santa where accommodations can be made to support the sensory, physical and developmental needs of his guests. That event takes place Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mall at Prince George’s

Beginning Nov. 16, you can head to the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville to meet Santa. That event will open at 11 a.m. every day and reservations are strongly encouraged.

DC

The Wharf D.C.

Santa will be available for photos during the 2024 Holiday Boat Parade and Party. You can snap a picture while watching the over 60 decorated boats parade down the Wharf. Just don’t forget to bring your own camera! That takes place Dec. 7.

