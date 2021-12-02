‘Form a plan B’: National Christmas Tree Lighting could bring heavy traffic along with good cheer

WTOP Traffic Report Dave Dildine says the chaotic traffic caused almost every year by the National Christmas Tree Lighting doesn't need to be a holiday tradition; travelers just need to make a game plan to avoid it.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting — set to be held Thursday evening — is one of the most spectacular holiday traditions in D.C., partly for the incredible light show and partly for the incredible traffic jams it always seems to bring.

But WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Unlike crashes, if you know about a road closure in advance, you have the opportunity to form a plan B,” Dildine said.

Plan B could look like taking an alternate route — such as K Street — to avoid the holiday festivities taking place at the White House, grabbing the Metro (which admittedly could come with its own headaches) or simply planning to telework for the day, according to Dildine.

“The tree lighting closures were notorious for creating bad traffic,” he said. “But last year proved that if there isn’t enough traffic, the closures don’t really matter much and the mood can be more festive.”

The roads around downtown D.C. have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels, but volume has rebounded enough to create issues if people don’t make an effort to steer clear of the Ellipse.

WTOP has a full list of road closures for the tree lighting ceremony. So, for goodness sake, be good and take Dildine’s sage advice: Steer clear of the area during your commute.

The tree lighting itself is not open to the public, but CBS will broadcast the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

After the ceremony, the National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.