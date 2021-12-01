CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Christmas News » What to know about…

What to know about the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday, and that means a stocking full of road closures and parking restrictions.

The D.C. police said on Wednesday that the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street Northwest
  • 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be closed to vehicles from about 1 to 7 p.m.:

  • 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue Southwest
  • C Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • D Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • E Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • F Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • G Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets Northwest
  • 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive Northwest (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive Northwest)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th and 15th streets Northwest
  • E Street between 14th and 15th street Northwest
  • F Street between 14th and 15th streets Northwest
  • G Street between 14th and 15th streets Northwest
  • New York Avenue between 14th and 15th streets Northwest

The annual ceremony on the Ellipse, near the White House, will be hosted by LL Cool J, with holiday music from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir, the National Park Service announced last month.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first Christmas tree lighting was held by President Coolidge in 1923. You can find out more about the tradition on the National Christmas Tree site.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up