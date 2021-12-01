What to know about the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting

The 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday, and that means a stocking full of road closures and parking restrictions.

The D.C. police said on Wednesday that the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue Northwest

Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street Northwest

15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be closed to vehicles from about 1 to 7 p.m.:

17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue Southwest

C Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

D Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

E Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

F Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

G Street between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets Northwest

Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets Northwest

15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive Northwest (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive Northwest)

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th and 15th streets Northwest

E Street between 14th and 15th street Northwest

F Street between 14th and 15th streets Northwest

G Street between 14th and 15th streets Northwest

New York Avenue between 14th and 15th streets Northwest

The annual ceremony on the Ellipse, near the White House, will be hosted by LL Cool J, with holiday music from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir, the National Park Service announced last month.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first Christmas tree lighting was held by President Coolidge in 1923. You can find out more about the tradition on the National Christmas Tree site.