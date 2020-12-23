DC-area grocery stores: What’s open Christmas Eve? What’s closed Christmas Day?

A number of D.C.-area grocery stores are open Christmas Eve for anybody who needs to score that last-minute ingredient.

Try as we might, every year, there seems to be at least one item on the Christmas shopping list that gets forgotten when shopping ahead of time.

Christmas Eve

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Christmas Eve:

Aldi: Stores operate on limited hours on Christmas Eve. Specific holiday hours can be found at Aldi’s online store locator.

Balducci’s: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store.

BJ’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a club location online.

Costco: Christmas Eve hours vary at warehouse locations. Locations can be found online.

Giant: All stores will close at 7 p.m. and all pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. Pickup hours will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Find a local store.

Harris Teeter: Stores will close at 7 p.m. Find a store location.

Lidl: Stores will close at 8 p.m. Find a store location online.

MOM’s Organic Market: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a local store.

Publix: All stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find a store online.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m. Find a location near you online.

Shoppers: All D.C.-area stores will close at 7 p.m. and Baltimore locations will close at 9 p.m. Find a store location.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m. Contact your local store for more information.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m. The “Senior Hour” will not take place Wednesday, but will resume Sunday. Find a location online.

Walmart: Most locations will close at 6 p.m. Find a local store online.

Wegman’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m. They reopen Saturday at 6 a.m. Find a location online.

Weis: Hours vary per store. Weis 2 Go Online hours are 9 a.m. until noon. Store locations can be found online.

Whole Foods: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Contact your local store before visiting for more details.

Yes! Organic Market: All stores will operate regular hours. Find a store on their website.

Christmas Day

So far, all of the stores that have limited hours on Christmas Eve will then be closed Christmas Day. The following stores will be closed Christmas Day:

Aldi

Balducci’s

BJ’s

Costco

Harris Teeter

Lidl

MOM’s Organic Market

Publix

Sam’s Club

Shoppers

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegman’s

Weis

Whole Foods

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as more stores release their holiday schedules.