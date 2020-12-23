HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
DC-area grocery stores: What’s open Christmas Eve? What’s closed Christmas Day?

Teta Alim
and Jose Umana

December 23, 2020, 2:10 PM

Try as we might, every year, there seems to be at least one item on the Christmas shopping list that gets forgotten when shopping ahead of time.

Luckily, a number of D.C.-area grocery stores are open Christmas Eve for anybody who needs to score that last-minute ingredient.

Christmas Eve

The following stores are open — some with modified hours — on Christmas Eve:

Aldi: Stores operate on limited hours on Christmas Eve. Specific holiday hours can be found at Aldi’s online store locator.

Balducci’s: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store.

BJ’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a club location online.

Costco: Christmas Eve hours vary at warehouse locations. Locations can be found online.

Giant: All stores will close at 7 p.m. and all pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. Pickup hours will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Find a local store.

Harris Teeter: Stores will close at 7 p.m. Find a store location.

Lidl:  Stores will close at 8 p.mFind a store location online.

MOM’s Organic Market: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a local store.

Publix: All stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Find a store online.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m. Find a location near you online.

Shoppers: All D.C.-area stores will close at 7 p.m. and Baltimore locations will close at 9 p.m. Find a store location.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m. Contact your local store for more information.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m. The “Senior Hour” will not take place Wednesday, but will resume Sunday. Find a location online.

Walmart: Most locations will close at 6 p.m. Find a local store online.

Wegman’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m. They reopen Saturday at 6 a.m. Find a location online.

Weis: Hours vary per store. Weis 2 Go Online hours are 9 a.m. until noon. Store locations can be found online.

Whole Foods: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Contact your local store before visiting for more details.

Yes! Organic Market: All stores will operate regular hours. Find a store on their website.

Christmas Day

So far, all of the stores that have limited hours on Christmas Eve will then be closed Christmas Day. The following stores will be closed Christmas Day:

  • Aldi
  • Balducci’s
  • BJ’s
  • Costco 
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lidl
  • MOM’s Organic Market
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Shoppers
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Wegman’s
  • Weis
  • Whole Foods

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as more stores release their holiday schedules.

