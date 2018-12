House Speaker Paul Ryan had the honors of flipping the switch that lit up the U.S. Capitol's Christmas tree.

WASHINGTON — The annual Capitol Christmas tree lighting was held on Thursday. House Speaker Paul Ryan flipped the switch that brought in the holiday cheer in a ceremony that was held on the West Front Lawn.

This year’s tree came from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

People gather around the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree during the lighting ceremony at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The 80-foot Noble Fir was harvested from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

