202.5
Home » Christmas News » PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree…

PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018

By WTOP Staff November 28, 2018 6:50 pm 11/28/2018 06:50pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The sights and sounds of the season made their grand appearance Wednesday evening with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree near the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined by entertainers and a festive crowd on the Ellipse at President’s Park. Here’s a gallery of photos from the ceremony.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Christmas News Holiday News Living News Local News national christmas tree lighting Photo Galleries Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Nov. 28
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 25-Dec. 1
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note