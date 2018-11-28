PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018

The sights and sounds of the season made their grand appearance Wednesday evening with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree. Here are some of the sights from the ceremony.

WASHINGTON — The sights and sounds of the season made their grand appearance Wednesday evening with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree near the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined by entertainers and a festive crowd on the Ellipse at President’s Park. Here’s a gallery of photos from the ceremony.

A festive crowd braved the chilly conditions for Wednesday’s festivities. (WTOP/J. Brooks)

