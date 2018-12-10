11 Christmas songs that aren’t overplayed, are actually good

From Brenda Lee to Rufus Wainwright, a collection of Christmas songs that redeem a genre.

WASHINGTON — This playlist was inspired by a series of tweets from WTOP Digital Sports Editor Noah Frank, who first posited that there weren’t many experiences more miserable than being stuck in an Uber car in traffic with Christmas music playing seemingly forever — with the possible exception of being the driver.

Well, I thought, that’s a little harsh.

For nine years I covered pop music for The Providence Journal, and every year I went maximal on Christmas music, reviewing literally every holiday disc I got. And yes — some of it was terrible. OK; quite a bit of it was very terrible. But there were some serious gems among the crowd — lesser-known songs and more creative versions of some classics.

So herewith, a rebuttal: Christmas songs that you haven’t heard a thousand times, and that are actually – gulp – good.

“Spotlight on Christmas,” by Rufus Wainwright “Don’t forget Jesus, Mary and Joseph/ Runnin’ from the law King Herod hath imposeth/ And they were each one quite odd: a mensch, a virgin and a god.” The miracle of Christmas on a human scale. And you can dance to it. What more do you want?

