8 cheap white elephant gift ideas

Unsure of what to get a friend, family member or colleague for an upcoming white elephant gift exchange? If you’ve never attended a white elephant party, the popular holiday tradition generally refers to gift exchanges where presents are cheap, impractical and gifted anonymously, making them an ideal choice for budget-friendly office parties and family get-togethers.
So, if you’re stumped on what to select for an upcoming gift exchange and you’re looking for some inspiration, fret not: We’ve made gift-giving a little easier for you this holiday season with a list of white elephant gift ideas that are cheap, but also fun.