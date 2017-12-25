201.5
Where you can grab free coffee on Christmas, New Year’s

By Reem Nadeem December 25, 2017 8:52 am 12/25/2017 08:52am
WASHINGTON — If you’re on the road or just need a pick-me-up on Christmas, Sheetz has your back with free coffee.

The offer is good from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas and no purchase is necessary. The convenience store has offered free coffee on Christmas Day for over 20 years.

Stores are offering free coffee starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

You can find a Sheetz near you on their website.

