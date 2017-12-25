Where you can grab free coffee on Christmas, New Year’s

WASHINGTON — If you’re on the road or just need a pick-me-up on Christmas, Sheetz has your back with free coffee.

The offer is good from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas and no purchase is necessary. The convenience store has offered free coffee on Christmas Day for over 20 years.

Stores are offering free coffee starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

You can find a Sheetz near you on their website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.