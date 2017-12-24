201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Christmas News » Last-minute shoppers in DC…

Last-minute shoppers in DC area scramble on Christmas Eve

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP December 24, 2017 4:24 pm 12/24/2017 04:24pm
Share

It is game-on for procrastinators trying to finish their shopping this Christmas Eve before stores close. Here's the scene Sunday at Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — It is crunchtime for procrastinators trying to finish their shopping in the D.C. area this Christmas Eve before stores close.

Six percent of shoppers this year were predicted to still be shopping on Christmas Eve, according to the annual December survey by the National Retail Federation.

But not everyone waits until the last minute. Some shoppers will actually miss the deadline completely. The survey also shows that 5 percent of Americans won’t buy their final gifts until after Christmas.

So that makes these last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers at the Springfield Town Center in Springfield, Virginia, look pretty good.

Kevin Colligan admitted that he’s always been a Christmas Eve shopper. He arrived at the mall early on Sunday “to avoid the crowds.” Colligan wasn’t looking for any deals but just wanted to get the items he needed.

Related Stories

Joseph McQueen made sure he got his two boys Brendon and Caleb McQueen in to see Santa Claus at the mall. The boys, who are 5 and 3 years old, were happy to tell the Man in Red what they wanted for Christmas. For Caleb, he really wants a musical keyboard.

But dad was leaving out the fact that he has not finished Christmas shopping yet, either. He said he’ll get it done between now and Christmas morning.

Not all Christmas shopping procrastinators are equal. Christmas Eve shopping is an annual tradition for some shoppers, including Charles Winstead of Alexandria, Virginia. He was leaving the mall looking very calm and said his trip was “mission accomplished.” He said he’s a poor planner, so his wife does most of the Christmas shopping each year. But he still waited until Christmas Eve to finish up the little shopping he had to do.

Shopping procrastinator Melanie McDonald had a legitimate excuse to be shopping on Christmas Eve. “Well, my son’s birthday just passed. So I had to get that out of the way first,” she said.

She just got her Christmas tree on Saturday. “I’m really late — like, really, really late.”

But she did get her shopping done. And just in case she forgot anything, the Springfield Town Center is open until 6 p.m. this Christmas Eve.

To which she laughed and said, “No, no, I’m done.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance christmas eve Christmas News christmas shopping Consumer News Fairfax County, VA News Holiday News kathy stewart Latest News Living News Local News springfield town center Virginia
Recommended
Latest
Photos: 2017 Christmas season around the world
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 24-30
Top 25 Christmas Movies
Biggest entertainment news of 2017
Today in History: Dec. 24
Photos: 2017 local deaths of note
Best Christmas lights displays in Virginia
20 best albums of 2017
Year in review: Top local stories of 2017
Best sports photos of the year
Where to take the family while they visit DC
News with a view: 2017 in photos
25 holiday cookie recipes
Holiday breakfast recipes
Shortcuts to help with Christmas
14 Christmas recipes the family will love
Holiday-themed fun around the area
Do your Christmas shopping with Uncle Sam
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
10 cocktails to liven up Christmas parties
10 Christmas songs that aren’t overplayed, are actually good
2017 Celebrity Deaths
15 safest vehicles you can drive in 2018
California wildfires
Most expensive homes sold in November
DC area's 1st snowfall of season
Classic Christmas decor at White House
2017 Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, skip drama
St. John: The little Virgin Island that could
30 slow cooker recipes
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Outrageous vanity plates