Former coach indicted by Charles Co. grand jury on possession, distribution of child pornography

A former high school coach in Charles County, Maryland, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

A former high school coach in Charles County, Maryland, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Louis Delano Bowles, III, 25, of Waldorf, was indicted by a grand jury in February.

He was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of promoting or distributing child pornography. He was released March 11 from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Bowles was a track and football coach for Maurice McDonough High School from 2022 to 2025, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an “unknown suspect who uploaded child pornography at an unknown address in Charles County.”

The yearlong investigation included multiple subpoenas and examination of cellphone and forensic data before detectives got a search warrant for Bowles’ home where they found “numerous electronic devices were recovered as well as a small quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.”

Investigators said hundreds of images, videos and messages containing child pornography were found at his home. The sheriff’s office said there is no indication Bowles targeted high school-aged students.

The sheriff’s office notified Charles County Public Schools and said the school system took “immediate steps prohibiting Bowles from being on school property.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Bowles appeared to be inappropriate is urged to contact Detective Garner at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-6488.

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