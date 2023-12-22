Bryans Road man charged in fatal shooting of DC firefighter

A man who was suspected in the shooting death of a D.C. firefighter in May of this year was arrested and charged last week.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Carlos Lavanto Garner, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony use of a firearm in the death of 30-year-old Carl Francis Braxton on May 8.

Braxton reportedly assaulted his girlfriend inside their town house in the 2400 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road. After the assault, the woman escaped. Braxton then saw Garner walking his dog and threatened to harm him and “aggressively” walked toward him.

Garner, who had a permit to carry a firearm, shot Braxton, deputies said. Braxton was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Braxton was an eight-year veteran of D.C. Fire and EMS, serving at Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the fire department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in 2015.

Garner was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.