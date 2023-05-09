DC firefighter shot and killed after reportedly assaulting girlfriend in Charles Co.

A D.C. firefighter was shot and killed by a man out walking his dog early Monday after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend in Charles County, Maryland.

A D.C. firefighter was shot and killed by a man out walking his dog early Monday after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend in Charles County, Maryland.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Monday after deputies say Carl Braxton, 30, reportedly assaulted his girlfriend inside their town house in the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Waldorf.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were originally called to the Bryans Road area for a reported domestic assault in progress.

After the assault, deputies said the woman escaped and saw a man who was walking his dog.

Witnesses told deputies that Braxton threatened to harm the man and “aggressively” walked toward him.

The man, who has a permit to carry a firearm, shot Braxton, deputies said.

Braxton was found near the intersection of Sedgemore Place and Matthews Road after being shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man who deputies said shot Braxton was taken to the police station and later released.

There’s no reason to believe that the man knew Braxton or the woman, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 301-609-6453. Anonymous tips can be called in at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Braxton was an eight-year veteran of D.C. Fire and EMS, serving at Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the fire department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in 2015.