‘Possible carjacking’ suspect dead after crashing into dump truck in Charles County

A man who police describe as a suspect in a “possible carjacking” was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a dump truck Thursday in Waldorf, Maryland.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf on Thursday around 2 p.m. for the report of a man “beating and choking a woman and a possible carjacking in progress.”

The sheriff’s office said a patrol officer found an injured woman on the ground and a male suspect speeding away in her vehicle after what eyewitnesses called a “random attack.”

Officers pursued the vehicle as it sped south on Mattawoman Beantown Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a dump truck near Poplar Hill Road.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the woman who was earlier assaulted was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police were notified and promptly dispatched to the scene to spearhead the ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.

A map of where the deadly crash occurred is below.

