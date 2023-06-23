Police identify pedestrian struck, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff's Office identified the pedestrian as Gregory Keith Roland, 57, of Waldorf.

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a deputy’s vehicle in Waldorf, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the pedestrian as Gregory Keith Roland, 57, of Waldorf. He was walking in the travel portion of the roadway in the 3600 block of Crain Highway, which is also known as Route 301, at around 4 a.m. on June 21 when an on-duty officer struck him, authorities said.

The officer tried to render first aid until the paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. However, authorities said Roland was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an unfortunate incident on many levels and the accident is being investigated,” Sheriff Troy Berry said in a news release.

A map of the area where the deadly crash happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.