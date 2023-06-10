Police connect 2 men killed by gunshot wounds to same Charles Co. shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, early Friday morning, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office news release.

At 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Charles County officers responded to the 2500 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots.

There, in the parking lot of an apartment complex, officers found Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charles County detectives then learned of a man with a gunshot wound who had been pronounced dead after being dropped off at a nearby hospital. That man was identified as Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, of an unknown address.

Investigators linked Jackson’s shooting with Beale’s shooting on Lake Drive, and said the shootings were not random.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, visiting www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or using the P3Intel mobile app.

