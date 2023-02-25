Charles Co. teacher sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing students

A former employee has been ordered to serve 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two students inside Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland.

An instructional assistant at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, has been ordered to serve 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two students in school, the state’s attorney for Charles County announced Friday.

Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with all but 30 of those years suspended.

He’ll face five years of supervised probation after serving the 30 years, and if Davis violates the terms of that probation, he’ll face going back to prison for the other 20 years that were suspended. Davis must also register as a sex offender for life.

Davis pleaded guilty in November 2022 to two counts of sexual abuse and another sex offense charge stemming from encounters with two teenage girls who were students at Westlake.

In March of 2022, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of inappropriate texts on a 15-year-old student’s phone. The sheriff’s office said Davis made repeated demands for sexual contact with the teenage girl, who later told deputies Davis had sexual relations with other students at the school.

The sheriff’s office said from September 2021 through March 2022, Davis met with the 15-year-old student in an empty classroom at Westlake, where Davis offered her marijuana. According to investigators, she expressed fear that Davis would assault her, and that he had asked her to give him a “hickey.”

The mother of a 14-year-old student also found inappropriate text exchanges with Davis on her daughter’s phone. That student told deputies she also met with Davis in an empty classroom, and he assaulted her on two occasions in February of 2022.

Investigators said they engaged in other sexual activities on numerous occasions.

Davis was fired from Westlake High School in March of 2022.