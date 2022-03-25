Former Charles Co. high school coach charged with sex crimes involving 2 students

A former high school basketball coach in Charles County, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex crimes involving a student.

Daylin Roy Davis, 27, was charged with seven counts of sexual misconduct, including two counts of third-degree sex offenses, two counts of fourth-degree sex offenses, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor Wednesday, according to state court records.

He is being held without bond.

Davis was an instructional assistant at Westlake High School and a freshman basketball and cross-country coach at North Point High School, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Both public high schools are located in Waldorf.

Earlier in March, an administrator at Westlake High School, where Davis also served as an instructional assistant since last August, saw him having what “appeared to be an inappropriate relationship” with a student, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

In an email to parents on Thursday, North Point High School Principal Daniel Kaple said that was followed by a second complaint regarding Davis and alleged inappropriate communication with a student on March 15.

Kaple said Davis, who was initially placed on administrative leave while during the investigation — per Charles County Public Schools policy, was fired that day.

The contact with both students at Westlake, which the sheriff’s office said was “criminal in nature,” took place on “numerous occasions at the school between last September and this month.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned that Davis was involved in inappropriate contact with a juvenile female in another state back in 2017, even though he underwent three background checks, which resulted in “no findings” before his employment, according to Kaple.

Kaple said David had completed “the required CCPS Safe Schools training, including courses on staff and student relationships, child abuse and neglect, and sexual harassment” as well.

“CCPS is cooperating fully with the police and this investigation,” said Kaple, who added that “we believe the alleged inappropriate actions by Mr. Davis are isolated to Westlake.”

He told parents: “I encourage you to speak with your children and remind them that there are trusted adults at school they can turn to if they feel that something is not right, or someone is behaving inappropriately.”

Kaple said students can report any information in person or use the school system’s online reporting tool.

Anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Davis is asked to call Det. Singh at 301-609-6471. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Charles County Public Schools tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.