Student at Charles County school charged with theft, assault

A confrontation between two students attending a summer program at Charles County’s Westlake High School in Maryland ended with one of the students being charged with first degree assault and theft.

According to the Charles County’s Sherriff’s Office, the students were involved in an altercation in a school stairwell, when the one student’s phone fell to the ground, and another student grabbed it and took off.

Officials did not provide the ages of the students involved.

The student who dropped the phone followed the other student outside the school. That’s where the student who took off with the phone displayed a gun and threatened the other student, who left and then called the school resource officer.

Patrol officers found the student in a nearby neighborhood with the other student’s phone and a replica firearm.

The student was charged and released to a parent’s custody. The cell phone was returned to the owner.