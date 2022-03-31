Customer refuses to leave, charged after ruckus at Waldorf pizza shop

A Maryland man faces several charges after the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said he got violent at a Waldorf pizza shop Tuesday.

Darryl Anthony Hall II, 36, of Princess Anne in Somerset County, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and failure to obey a lawful order.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Papa John’s for the report of a disorderly person at 11911 Business Park Drive in Waldorf at 10:19 p.m.

That’s where officers said they witnessed Hall on top of a table “throwing pots and pans at employees as they fled the business.”

The sheriff’s office said Hall had been asked to leave earlier, when the business started to close for the night at 10 p.m.

“Hall began destroying computer monitors, a camera system and he threw food and objects at employees. He also attempted to spit on two employees of a nearby business who came to help the employees of the carryout,” according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office said a district court commissioner held Hall at the county’s detention center on a $3,000 bond Wednesday.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.