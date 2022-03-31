RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Customer refuses to leave, charged after ruckus at Waldorf pizza shop

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 6:25 AM

A Maryland man faces several charges after getting violent at a Charles County pizza shop Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Darryl Anthony Hall II, 36, of Princess Anne in Somerset County, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and failure to obey a lawful order.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Papa John’s for the report of a disorderly person at 11911 Business Park Drive in Waldorf at 10:19 p.m.

That’s where officers said they witnessed Hall on top of a table “throwing pots and pans at employees as they fled the business.”

The sheriff’s office said Hall had been asked to leave earlier, when the business started to close for the night at 10 p.m.

“Hall began destroying computer monitors, a camera system and he threw food and objects at employees. He also attempted to spit on two employees of a nearby business who came to help the employees of the carryout,” according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office said a district court commissioner held Hall at the county’s detention center on a $3,000 bond Wednesday.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

