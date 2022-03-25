$200M federal loan to help finish new Nice Bridge over Potomac

Maryland will get a $200 million federal loan to help finish the replacement of the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge that connects Southern Maryland with the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Maryland will get a $200 million federal loan to help finish the replacement of the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge that connects Southern Maryland with the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Funding was in “significant jeopardy” less than six months ago, but the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a $200 million loan, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The low-interest loan will help finance roughly one-third of the $463 million needed to replace the 1.9-mile, two-lane bridge crossing the Potomac River between Charles County and King George County.

Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman James F. Ports, Jr. said that the project would be a major investment, benefiting the entire region.

“It’s a great example of how Maryland, working in collaboration with our federal partners, can leverage limited resources to improve infrastructure and grow jobs,” Ports said.

Maryland approved a contract to design and build the new bridge in 2019. Construction started in July 2020. The new bridge has been slated to open in early 2023.

The new, four-lane bridge will be tall enough to accommodate large ships and will address safety and emergency response concerns.